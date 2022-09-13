Bayelsa State Governor DouyeDiri has expressed shock over the sudden demise of chairman of the state Environmental Sanitation Authority, Mr. Tolu Amatu. He died on Sunday.

While condoling with the family on Monday at his residence in Yenagoa, Senator Diri offered automatic scholarship to the children of the late sanitation authority chairman.

MrDiri described Amatu as a humble man who worked hard for his administration and the state. The governor said he spoke to him only a week ago before he received the shocking news of his demise.

Diri said Amatu died at a time his services were most needed, particularly in political campaigns in his Ekeremor local government area. He assured the family of his administration’s support in giving him a befitting burial.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are here to commiserate with the Amatu family. About 5am yesterday (Sunday), I received the sad news of the departure of my younger brother and chairman of the state sanitation authority. I never believed the text message that I received but alas! it was true that Tolu was no longer with us.

“I spoke to Tolu about a week ago over some issues. Tolu died in active service to the state. Therefore, we will support the family in giving him a proper burial. We will also take over the sponsorship of his children’s education as long as we remain in office.”

“People described Tolu as a hard man. But to me, he was a humble and simple man to deal with in all situations.”

Dignitaries who accompanied the governor on the visit are deputy governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, other state lawmakers, commissioners and other top government functionaries.

Diri however said his demise should serve as a lesson to those alive, particularly the political class, stressing that his death should unite the people and not allow politics to divide them.

Responding on behalf of the Amatu family, MrEngema Jumbo expressed gratitude to the governor for his support as well as for leading a high-powered delegation to identify with them in their moment of grief just a day after his death.

Jumbo, who described the gesture as a show of love for the family and the entire Ekeremor people, said he was a pillar of support to the entire family as he sponsored the education of a lot of young people.

Amatu was chairman of the Ekeremor council during the administration of former Governor Seriake Dickson and was also a Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives aspirant for the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency.