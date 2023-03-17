Amid anxiety and suspense trailing the March 18 rescheduled Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has assured that the peace, which Akwa Ibom State is known for, will be sustained during and after the exercise.

The governor has accordingly urged all eligible voters in the State to go out enmass and exercise their civic responsibilities without any fear of molestation.

Governor Emmanuel, who gave the assurance during his interaction with Government House Correspondents shortly after the March edition of Government House Monthly Prayer Summit, commended the peaceful disposition of Akwa Ibom people and encouraged them to maintain it at all times, especially during the elections.

Warning against any sort of deviant behaviour that may constitute security breach, he maintained that, “election is not war, we keep saying so, election is a process of choosing your own leaders, so choose that in peace then go back home let God determine who is to lead and what is to happen.

“Go out and exercise your civic rights and responsibility without any molestation.

“I want to appreciate our people, we are very peace loving people but I also want to sound a note of warning to those who may want to disrupt the peace tomorrow that the security agencies will be ready for them.”

He further expressed confidence in the ability of security agencies to manage the exercise and encouraged citizens to comply with the restriction of movement order by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, to enhance the efficiency of security operatives during the elections.

“We don’t want people moving on the road, don’t bring out your vehicle on the road so that we can identify the bad people and know those who are out to cause violence and resist that by all means. I am sure all the security agencies are ready and I know Akwa Ibom people are peace loving people,” he stated.

On his part, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 6, Mr. Jonathan Towuru, affirmed that Akwa Ibom is one of the States under his zone and that contestants have signed the Peace Accord for a contest devoid of acrimony in the March 18 elections.

According to him there is bound to be a winner and a loser in every contest and therefore encouraged losers who may wish to seek redress to do so peacefully and appropriately.