Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, has presented brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to all former deputy governors in the state.

Advertisement

The governor also announced a pay raise for all traditional rulers and enhanced medical care, urging them to maintain peace and a cordial working relationship with their subjects in various domains.

Presenting the keys of the brand-new Land Cruisers to them, the governor said the gift was in acknowledgement and appreciation of their services to the state.

Advertisement

He noted that given their sacrifices and commitment to the development of the state at different times, they deserved some level of comfort and solicited their support for peace and the enabling environment for development to thrive under his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

The brief ceremony was held at Government House, Uyo.

While receiving his key, Obong Ekere appreciated the governor for his benevolent gestures and assured him of his continuous support.

In the same vein, while swearing-in the paramount ruler of Abak local government area, Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia, as the new chairman of the State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers (SCTR), as part of the ongoing celebrations marking the 38th anniversary of the state creation, the governor also called for the support of the royal fathers.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of traditional rulers, assuring that from October 1, their monthly allowance would be reviewed upwards. He also approved the appointment of personal assistants (PAS) to each of the paramount rulers.

Governor Eno, who said he is unwaveringly committed to the welfare of Akwa Ibom people across all sectors, prayed that God would continue to bless and keep them in good health so the state might continue to benefit from their wealth of wisdom.

Some of the deputy governors present were Ambassador Etim Okpoyo, Noble Lady Valerie Ebe, Mr Moses Ekpo, and Obong Nsima Ekere.

However, some opposition figures have described the governor’s action, especially in attaching government appointees as personal aides to the monarchs as “a deliberate and calculated action towards politicising the already balkanised traditional institution in the state.”

“The governor’s strategy is to politically infiltrate the traditional system to weaken the ranks of members with enough carrots as a bait for smooth sailing in his 2027 re-election,” said a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eket Senatorial District, Comrade Nkaiso Abia.