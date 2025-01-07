Governor Umo Eno has expressed delight and applauded Akwa Ibom-born gospel minister Pastor Nathaniel Bassey over the invitation extended to him by the United States (US) government to minister at President-elect Donald Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025.

Speaking through his chief press secretary (CPS), Mr Ekerete Udoh, yesterday, the governor congratulated Pastor Bassey, whom he described as “Akwa Ibom state-born, globally celebrated gospel music minister.”

He said: “Your invitation to join other globally celebrated ministers during the forthcoming inauguration of the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is a testament to your global reach and the admirable and impactful work you have done in expanding the Lord’s Kingdom through gospel ministration.

“We have been deeply honoured by the love you have always shown to the state of your birth and the support and prayers you have equally shown to our administration.

“You are truly an epitome of the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love, and we are sure you will continue to project these ennobling ideals at larger platforms such as the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025. We are deeply proud of you, and congratulations to you, our dear son!”