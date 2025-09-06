Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has assured of his administration’s readiness to make the State a subnational electricity market in Nigeria and signed the State Electricity Law, 2025 into law.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah who disclosed this in an interview in Uyo, said the administration was set to host the first Akwa Ibom State Electricity Summit (AISES), “to chart a roadmap for reliable and affordable electricity access for citizens and create strong State-level regulatory institutions.”

He explained that, “The summit will unlock new private sector/government partnerships for sustainable investments, and will bring together leaders from Federal and State Governments, investors, and development partners.”

The commissioner said the summit which is billed to hold from September 18-19 2025, will bring power sector experts.

Umanah stressed that with the signing of the Electricity Bill, electricity availability and affordability for the citizens of Akwa Ibom State have become major concerns of Governor Eno.