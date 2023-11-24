The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara disorganising the political structure that produced him as Rivers State governor within three months in disobedience to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja on Friday, Wike said: “We never knew that it will take you three months to scatter the political structure that picked you up. What is painful is seeing these propaganda and lies that I was angry. Did he (Fubara) buy form? Be grateful in your life in all circumstances.

“I will not allow anybody to crumble our political structure. I told him if you do this ring-road your second tenure would be assured, I took him to Germany to meet Julius Berger and they promised to do the road in three years which is the year leading to election. I told him if you do this road, nobody will challenge you in Rivers State.

“Anything that will make me disrespect Mr President count me out, he disobeyed the President, disobeyed the Vice President. When the law speaks, thuggery, militancy, and ethnicity will run away.”