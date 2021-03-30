BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The Abia State government has announced the death of the deputy chief of staff to the governor, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai.

Ukpai passed on in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP, the state commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, expressed sadness and deep sense of loss over the death.

He said: “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is in deep shock as he mourns the untimely exit of Agwu Ukpai who has been a long term associate, friend, and irreplaceable partner in progress.”

Explaining that he will be sorely missed by everyone in the government in particular and the people of the state in general, he added, “May God grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Similarly, the traditional ruler of Ukpai’s community, Asaga Ohafia in Ohafia local government area, HRM Elder Emmanuel Kalu Kalu Onugu, described his demise as one death too many, praying God to grant him eternal rest.