‘Gov Oborevwori Running An Open Door Policy’

Deputy governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, had said Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as governor of Delta state, is running an open-door policy.

He made the disclosure yesterday in Asaba when the executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ukwuani, Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East local government chapters paid him a congratulatory visit.

According to Sir Onyeme, the present government of Delta State belongs to all Deltans, who have positive contributions to make towards the development of the state

He said, “In all honesty, our governor, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori was elected by Deltans because he is a man of the people. We are carrying on with the way we were before the elections, this government is open for all Deltans, especially, those with good intentions, let us collectively build our state

“We will work for all Deltans and we need your prayers for God to guide us. It is our time to make our mark in governance, so, be free to reach us with your input. We will do the work that you have elected us to do and we are going to succeed in Jesus Name. Amen.”

On behalf of the people, chairman, PDP Ukwuani chapter, Engr. Patrick Kaine, said the three local government executives of the PDP were at Sir Onyeme’s office to congratulate him for his successful assumption of duty.