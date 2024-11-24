Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the constitution of a 14-man State Assets Verification Committee to probe the administration of his immediate-past predecessor, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Edo State governor, Fred Itua, on Sunday morning, said the decision became imperative and was in furtherance of the governor’s initiative to set the State on the path of development and accountable leadership.

Governor Okpebholo will inaugurate the Committee on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, in Government House, Benin City.

The CPS said members of the Committee include: Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe – Chairman; Anslem Ojezua – Deputy Chairman; Prince Kassim Afegbua – Member; Hon. Patrick Ikhariale – Member; Mr. Taiwo Akerele – Member; Hon. Patrick Idiake – Member, and Hon. Rasaq Bello-Osagie – Member.

Others are: Mr. Fredrick Unopah – Member; Frank Osumuede Edebor Esq – Secretary; Mrs. Abdallah Eugenia – Member; Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon – Member; Pharm. Kenny Okojie – Member; Mrs. Lyndsey Tes-Sorae – Member, and Hon. Abass Braimoh – Member.

“In furtherance of the Governor’s initiative to set the State on the path of development and accountable leadership, the need to set up a State Assets Verification Committee becomes very imperative.

“Despite repeated calls for a more holistic database of the Assets and Liabilities of the previous administration, the Godwin Obaseki-led Government came up with very scanty and limited Assets and Liabilities of the State.

“In line with the Governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in Government, and to deepen the governance process, a Committee made up of respected sons and daughters from Edo State has to be constituted.

“The committee will be inaugurated at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, on Tuesday, 26th November, 2024, by 1pm prompt,” Itua stated.