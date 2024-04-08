In a bid to promoting religious harmony in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has called for a greater level of cooperation and collaboration among adherents of major religions in the state.

The governor who noted that Ekiti people are one, irrespective of their religious differences also stressed that the peaceful atmosphere enabled by the people has brought about significant development in the state.

Oyebanji made the call when he hosted Muslim faithful and leaders across the state to iftar at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House in Ado Ekiti, the state’s capital.

At the event attended by Muslim leaders, scholars, and the government functionaries, Governor Oyebanji thanked the Muslim Community for continuous prayers, support and love for his administration and for sustaining religious harmony in the state.

Emphasising the importance of love and unity among adherents of different religions, the Governor stressed the role of Muslims in promoting peace, unity, and understanding in the society, noting that their actions and attitude should consistently reflect the values of compassion and tolerance taught by Islam.

He urged them to utilise the opportunity provided by the Ramadan season to continue to pray for the development of the state and the country at large.

“Let me thank the Muslim faithful for your support for our government because the way you supported me before, during, and after the elections amazed me, and my prayer is that I will not disappoint you.

“I will just urge our people that the love that exists between the two religions and the other faith in the state should be nurtured, because when there is love the state will progress and I know that in Ekiti State, I keep telling my friends that we are one,” the Governor asserted.

In their goodwill messages, a former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hakeem Jamiu, and the President, Ekiti State chapter of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Hameed Bakare, lauded the Governor for holding the iftah with them and for according Muslims in the state proper recognition.

The Islamic leaders added that the Muslim community has never had it so well in the state.

Also in his lecture, the Lead Missioner, Nasrul-Lahi-ii Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) Ekiti State chapter, Alhaji Abdulfattah Abdulazeez expressed his gratitude to the governor for his giant strides in the state, and for being a God- fearing leader.

Abdulazeez assured the governor that Muslims in the state would continue to support and pray for his administration while stressing that it is the only way they can pay back the governor for all his good