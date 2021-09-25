Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has presented flags to the chairmanship candidates of the APC from the Nasarawa West Senatorial zone, urging them to deliver the party.

The governor presented the party’s flags to the candidates in Keffi yesterday after campaigns in the five local that made up Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

Speaking shortly after presenting flags to the candidates of the party from the zone, he urged them to deliver the party in the coming polls.

Some stakeholders from Nasarawa West senatorial district, who spoke at the ceremony, vowed to deliver the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 6 local government election.

Various speakers at the event, assured that both chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the ruling party, will emerge victorious during the forthcoming elections.

First civilian governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West), called on the people of the zone to do whatever it takes, to deliver the party in the October 6 local government election.

He reiterated the earlier declaration from the zone, that Engineer Sule remains the candidate of the zone come 2023, as no politician is coming out from Nasarawa West, to challenge the incumbent governor.

Also speaking, former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, called on the people of the zone to justify their trust in the leadership of Engineer Sule, by ensuring that they turn out enmasse, to vote for the candidates of the APC during the October 6 local government election.

Hon Wadada challenged the people of the zone to reciprocate the leadership style of the governor, demonstrated by the justice and fairness, which is drawing members of the opposition to the ruling party.

On his part, Interim Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Hon John Mamman, updated the stakeholders on the activities of the party, which saw the campaign train visit Karu, Toto, Nasarawa, Keffi and later, Kokona.

According to the state interim chairman of the party, based on the reception from across the various local governments visited, “the scorecard of the APC is good to go”.