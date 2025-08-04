Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured the people of the state of his government’s commitment to end the spate of killings and worrisome activities gunmen as well as restoring peace in the state.

Governor Uzodimma gave the assurance in a condolence message to the people of Imo State, particularly the Arondizuogu Community, over the recent killing of innocent citizens by gunmen in Ideato North local government area.

Uzodimma who could not hide his anger over the dastardly act disclosed that “some wicked politicians are bent on frustrating the efforts of government to restore peace and security in Imo State.”

He recalled with sadness the incident that happened two years ago when a local government chairman was beheaded in Ideato North LGA, noting that, “two years after, we have arrested the man who beheaded him and the man has confessed as the one who did it and has mentioned some individuals that he is working for. Some of them have been invited by the police and they are under interrogation.”

The Governor stressed that government will stop at nothing to ensure that those who had a hand in the dastardly act face the wrath of the law, “as many more will be invited.”

“It is not enough for people to come around me here to pretend to be working for me when they are busy participating in conspiracy, eliminating innocent lives and trying to pull down government,” an angry Uzodimma said, assuring that “activity to make Imo State safe and secure will continue despite all odds.”

He announced that “within the next two weeks, every community in the State will have a functional Vigilante Group that is supported and funded by government with every logistics in place for their operations.”

Uzodimma solicited for the cooperation of all for the success of the initiative, warning those frustrating government’s good intentions for political interest to desist in their own interest.

The Governor also reminded those that have started heating up the polity in the State to wait for the appointed time.

On the issue of affordable healthcare for Imo people, Uzodimma encouraged well-meaning individuals to support the less privileged in their communities to enroll them into the Imo Health Insurance Scheme to benefit from the free healthcare delivery system.

“Let us work as brothers and sisters to help restore and achieve the Imo State of our collective dreams,” he pleaded.

Speaking, Rev. Fr. Dr. Augustine Agoawike enjoined Christians to share their heritage and possessions with one another, bringing to the fore the Biblical reminder of the vanity of human possession no matter how precious they may seem in our eyes.

The clergyman emphasised the importance of sharing with others what God has freely given to them, admonishing the Church to learn a vital lesson from the rich man in Jesus’ illustration.

“Our hope should not be focused on our earthly possessions but on God who owns our life,” he said, and encouraged the faithful to have the fear of God and abide in peace with one another.