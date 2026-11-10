President Bola Tinubu has said governments must prioritise projects and infrastructure that will benefit future generations rather than focus on the personal enjoyment of those in power.

The President stated this on Tuesday while commissioning the reconstructed Lagos State Governors’ Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said public assets belonged to the people and must be preserved, improved and developed to serve generations yet unborn.

“Public assets belong to the people, and it is our responsibility as leaders to preserve what has been entrusted to us, improve it where necessary, and provide lasting infrastructure that future generations can inherit and benefit from,” he said.

In a statement by the media aide of the first lady, Busola Kukoyi, he commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for delivering the new facility, describing it as a demonstration of the state’s commitment to excellence and responsible management of public infrastructure.

The President recalled that the old structure was demolished in October 2025 to make way for the new facility, which he described as a befitting official residence for the Lagos State Governor and his family whenever they visited Abuja.

“I commend the Governor for recognising the importance of having a befitting official residence for the Governor of Lagos State and his family whenever they are in Abuja,” he said.

Tinubu expressed satisfaction that the Sanwo-Olu administration was leaving the government lodge better than it met it, praying that the facility would remain a place of peace, comfort and hospitality for successive governors and their families.

He noted that Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial hub and Centre of Excellence, deserved infrastructure that reflected its standing and aspirations.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said the new lodge was designed not merely as an official residence but also as an institutional centre for government business, strategic engagements and the state’s relationship with the Federal Government.

The governor said although Lagos ceased to be Nigeria’s capital following the relocation of the seat of government to Abuja in December 1991, it continued to maintain significant economic and political interests at the centre of national administration.

According to him, the old lodge had served the state for several decades but no longer reflected its current status and growing responsibilities.

“We believe that Lagos deserves a rebuild, and that is what has happened and what we are doing here today,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the project, awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, was completed in about 15 months.

He commended the construction company for delivering the facility within the agreed period despite the technical demands of the project, including excavation close to 10 metres deep.

The governor said the new building belonged to the people of Lagos and would provide a suitable environment for receiving guests, holding meetings and advancing the state’s interests in the nation’s capital.

He added that the building carried the Lagos State seal and motto, “Justice and Progress”, reflecting the state’s identity and commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Federal Government.

Sanwo-Olu, who is expected to leave office in May 2027, said the facility was built for successive administrations rather than for his personal enjoyment.

“I believe a government should build things, not stay long for itself to enjoy,” he said.

He added that the responsibility of governance was to leave public institutions and infrastructure better than they were inherited and create legacies that would endure beyond individual administrations.

The governor also appreciated President Tinubu for what he described as the Federal Government’s support for Lagos through interventions in roads, railways and bridges.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, described the reconstructed lodge as a renewed institutional presence of the state in Abuja, about 35 years after Lagos and other federating units established their presence in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the project was a strategic investment aimed at providing a more conducive environment for official engagements, hospitality, government business and interactions with the diplomatic community and private sector.

The commissioning attracted former Lagos State governors, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, captains of industry and other dignitaries.