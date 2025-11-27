The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday rejoiced with the elder statesman, author, and APC chieftain Alh Laziz Ayinla Kolawole (LAK) Jimoh on the 85th anniversary of his birth.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor commended LAK Jimoh for committing the past decades to learning, research, and writing on contemporary issues that have shaped people’s understanding of the culture, tradition, politics, and economy of Kwara State, especially the Ilorin Emirate.

“LAK’s quintessential work on Ilorin has served as an outstanding preservation of the story of the people of Nigeria’s southernmost Emirate upon which younger scholars and researchers have built,” the governor said.

Acknowledging his roles in progressive politics in the state, Governor AbdulRazaq wished the statesman many more years of good health and happiness.