The Benue State government has set the record straight regarding Governor Hyacinth Iormen Alia’s recent comment on the killings in the State, saying the governor “never denied” the killings in Benue nor did he make light of the effect of the “senseless violence” unleashed on hapless citizens.

In a statement released on Friday by the Commissioner for Information & Orientation, Dr. Peter Oboh Egbodo, the government said it was worrisome that mischief makers were deliberately misrepresenting the governor’s comments.

According to the statement, Governor Alia admitted the security challenges in Benue and stressed that existing facts do not show a pattern of faith/ethnicity based targeting of groups.

“To set the record straight, His Excellency Governor Hyacinth Iormen Alia never denied the killings in Benue nor did he make light of the effect of these senseless violence unleashed on hapless citizens.

“He identified killer bandits, terrorists as the pepetrators of these acts and advised against allowing such individuals hide behind religion in any guise. It is worrisome that mischief makers are deliberately misrepresenting the governor’s comments.

“In another video, also in wide circulation, the governor had explained that the activities of the killer terrorists were well coordinated and are such plans were ‘followed religiously’. (This means their plans were followed meticulously),” it stated.

Benue government revealed that Governor Alia had intensified collaboration with security agencies to strengthen response capacity, supported displaced communities with relief and resettlement efforts; advocated at National and international levels for enhanced security presence; and initiated long-term strategies to tackle the root causes of violence in Benue.

“His Excellency continues to mourn with the bereaved, visit affected areas, and mobilize all levers of government to restore peace. The Administration fully acknowledges the trauma of communities bearing the brunt of these attacks, and remains committed to protecting every life—without bias and without exception.

“We therefore urge the public to interpret the Governor’s comments in the broader context of his unwavering dedication to securing Benue State. This Government stands firmly with the people and will not relent until the cycle of violence is brought to a complete end,” it added.

The statement appreciated the concerns expressed by citizens, stakeholders, and partners who remain committed to peace, justice, and the well-being of Benue people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor’s statement was neither an attempt to downplay the painful realities on ground nor a dismissal of the grief of families who have lost their loved ones. His Excellency is fully aware of the weight of every life lost in Benue State, and he continues to treat the security challenges confronting the State with the urgency and seriousness they demand.

“It is important to emphasize that the Governor’s clarification—that the killings should not be defined or framed purely along religious lines—was made in the interest of accurate reporting, responsible public discourse, and effective response. Misdiagnosing the nature of the crisis may hinder the multi-sectoral solutions already being implemented. What His Excellency sought to communicate is that the conflict is complex, involving criminality, land-use tensions, and targeted acts of violence that require strategic, intelligence-driven interventions beyond religious categorization,” it said.