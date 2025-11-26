Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday announced that an estimated budget proposal of N900billion will be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Advertisement

Governor Mohammed announced this while declaring the opening of an extraordinary State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Bauchi.

“We have only one agenda, that is the Budget of Hope and Consolidation for the 2026 fiscal year. We would look into the estimates, which are almost N900 billion”.

Advertisement

He said the government has included many provisions in the state’s 2026 budget proposal, noting, however, that it is not the amount of money the state receives that matters, but how it’s being used.

“We have put enough provisions in the 2026 budget to be able to implement all the proposals, but somehow God has blessed us with other alternative sources, apart from what we are normally getting from the federation account”.

He allocated areas of priority in the state’s 2026 budget proposal, including water resources, agricultural development, rural development, and education, among others.

Governor Mohammed emphasised the need for timely budgeting and efficient, effective procurement for the successful implementation of the budget.

“So your procurement should start from day one. You should start preparing of procurement for the 2026 budget, from 2025 so that the procurement agency should be part of you”, he told the Executive Council Members.

“It is going to be huge, we are going to fence all our schools, build hostels and roads inside our tertiary institutions, build dormitories and laboratories, provide electricity, and make sure that all the LGA Headquarters have running water,” he said.

Mohammed assured that his administration would ensure that all the state schools were provided with a conducive atmosphere for both teaching and learning.

“We will ensure that all vulnerable schools are fenced, all hard-to-reach schools are secured. We will promote secondary and tertiary education in the state in the 2026 fiscal year,” he assured.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects before the end of his tenure.

According to Mohammed, any sectors that had not previously received adequate attention will be given focus this year, noting his determination to address outstanding gratuities owed to retired civil servants, among other issues.

He further stated that the performance of the 2025 budget has been satisfactory, and that provisions for constructing new palaces for newly appointed emirs and district heads, including their official vehicles, will be included in the budget.

While appreciating the synergy of members of his cabinet, Mohammed assured that his administration is determined to managing the security situation.

He clarified that the recent incident in Darazo Local Government Area, which resulted in the loss of some security personnel, was a communal conflict and not an act of banditry.