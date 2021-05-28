Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the unfortunate boat mishap which claimed several lives.

Governor Buni described as devastating the death of the young enterprising persons who died while pursuing their legal means of livelihood.

“It is with sadness but with total submission to the will of Allah, that we lost these hardworking Nigerians.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Yobe State, l condole with the government and people of Kebbi State over this very sad and monumental loss.”

Buni prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and to grant their families and government of Kebbi State the fortitude to bear the loss.