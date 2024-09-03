Governor of Kebbi State Nasir Idris has sworn in the newly elected chairmen of the 21 local government councils and charged them with dedicating themselves to doing things that will benefit the electorates who voted for them in the just-concluded local government elections.

The swearing ceremony, which was held at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, attracted top government officials, politicians, relatives and well-wishers of the chairmen who came from different parts of the state.

Governor Idris told the chairmen to exercise their duties based on the constitution and manifesto of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said this was the first election to the local government councils during his tenure as governor of Kebbi State; therefore, they would be different from the previous local government chairmen. He promised to assist them with all the necessary support to move the local government system forward.

He called on the chairmen to support the present administration in its efforts to change the narrative of local government system in the state.

Governor Idris presented the new chairmen with brand new Hilux as official vehicles.

Chairman of Birnin Kebbi local government, Dahiru Nayaya Ambursa thanked the state government for the gesture and assured the governor and people of Kebbi State of their readiness to justify the confidence reposed on them.