Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has commenced the construction of a N5 billion general Hospital in the Kafin Hausa local government area.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Namadi said the project marks a significant milestone in his administration’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare across the state.

“This new General Hospital is part of our administration’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that the people of Jigawa State have access to affordable, effective, and qualitative healthcare services. Health is wealth, or as we say in Hausa, ‘Lafiya Jari.’ With this investment, we secure our people’s health and economic future.”

“Our approach is all-encompassing, including revitalising primary healthcare facilities across the state, expanding secondary and tertiary healthcare centres like the upcoming Diagnostic and Cardiac Center in Dutse.”

“However, we are working day and night to bridge our manpower gap in the sector and provide modern tools for enhancing our public healthcare services delivery,” Governor Namadi said.

Governor Namadi, therefore, called on the contractors, consultants, and relevant stakeholders to ensure the timely and successful completion of the project.

“I would like all involved to follow the project specifications, timelines, and quality standards. We will not tolerate any lapses that could lead to unnecessary delays or cost overruns.”

The Governor also appealed to civil society organisations and other monitoring bodies to continue supporting the administration’s healthcare efforts.

“We value civil society’s role in ensuring transparency and efficiency in our projects. Your input is vital to ensuring that these investments yield maximum benefits for our people,” he noted.

The Governor expressed profound gratitude to the state’s development partners, including UNICEF, WHO, FCDO, and USAID, for their continued support, saying, “Our partnerships with key international organisations are central to our success in the health sector. We are proud to collaborate with such esteemed partners and look forward to continued cooperation for the betterment of our people.”