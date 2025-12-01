Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule said his administration has constructed over 639km of road network across the three senatorial zones of the state.

He said the roads were constructed along with hydraulic structures, bridges, culverts and drainage systems.

This is even as the administration earmarked N157.80 billion for infrastructural development in the 2026 budget.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governor last Wednesday presented a budget proposal of N517.539, 050,910.77 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2026 fiscal year.

Shedding lights on the proposal, Governor Sule said infrastructural development was a key component representing 30.49 percent of the total sum.

He said in furtherance of the administration’s commitment to sustainable infrastructural development in the state, it has considered the necessity of embarking on the construction of urban and rural roads to ensure all-round development of the state.

“Accordingly, we have constructed a number of roads across our urban and rural centers to provide interconnectivity among our rural areas and to create road network in our urban areas. Just recently, I flagged-off the construction of three (3) rural roads in Wamba, Akwanga and Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Areas. I assure you that we are determined to open more urban and rural roads and complete them before the end of our Administration.

“Suffice to mention that we have successfully constructed about 639 kilometers of road network across Nasarawa State. Building on this progress, we have commissioned the Lafia bridge interchange ramp and road underpass.

“The construction of overpass and underpass in Keffi and Akwanga are currently ongoing. These initiatives aim to enhance traffic flow for commuters, while also transforming the aesthetic appeal of our major urban centers”, he explained.

He noted that the 2026 budget makes substantial provisions for the development and upgrading of road networks for both rural and urban centres, flyovers, bridges, water supply systems, and rural electrification projects to stimulate economic growth and improve connectivity.