The Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has disbursed N5.6 billion to 1,198 former councillors of local government councils, who served between 2018 and 2020 under the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as their outstanding gratuities and other entitlements.

The payment, announced at a ceremony held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, covered severance packages, gratuities, as well as accommodation and leave allowances.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday, the latest payout was the second batch of liabilities inherited from the previous administration. In May, Governpr Yusuf had earlier released N1.8 billion to 903 former councillors in the first phase of the exercise.

Governor Yusuf explained that, “his administration inherited a total of N15.6 billion in outstanding obligations to former councillors. He assured that the final tranche of N8.2 billion, covering 1,371 beneficiaries, would be cleared by November to finally close the long-standing arrears.”

“This is more than a financial settlement. It is about restoring dignity, fairness, and justice to those who sacrificed for grassroots governance,” Governor Yusuf was quoted as saying, urging the beneficiaries to spend the funds responsibly and contribute to their communities.

The former councillors commended Governor Yusuf for settling the backlog while berating former Governor Ganduje for withholding their entitlements.

“We wish to express our unalloyed respect to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who despite our political differences, has been fair and just to us. We remain indebted to him throughout his first and second tenure,” the group’s leader was quoted as saying.