Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Asishana Bayo Okauru, has announced his retirement after serving the forum for 15 years.

In a statement yesterday, the NGF chairman, Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman of Kwara State, said he “reluctantly accepted” Okauru’s request to end his full-time engagement with the forum.

“During his tenure, Okauru served with diligence, professionalism, honesty, loyalty and total commitment,” the governor said.

He lauded Okauru’s leadership, under which the secretariat, the administrative arm of the NGF, evolved into a strong and credible organisation.

“He led his team to expand engagement with development partners and federal and legislative arms of government while also ensuring that states’ priorities were reflected and met,” Governor AbdulRahman added.

Okauru will officially retire on July 1, 2024, after completing his pre-retirement leave.

The NGF chairman expressed gratitude for Okauru’s service, stating, “We are incredibly proud of the work he did here and the height he and his team have taken the Forum. We are grateful for Mr. Okauru’s service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”