By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed visited the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat as part of her tour of some West African states, including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

Welcoming the DSG to the NGF Secretariat in Maitama Abuja, the chairman of the NGF and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, enumerated some of the challenges of governance in the country and how the pandemic affected the nation’s economy and whittled down its super structure at the subnational level.

According to a statement by the head media affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo,Fayemi said that although the virus hit Nigeria in March 2020, later than other countries, its impact has been ravaging with over 64,090 confirmed cases and 1,154 deaths.

Other impacts, he said, include the fall in oil prices, contracting tax base, loss of sources of livelihood, unemployment, youth restiveness (ENDSARS Protest), increasing inflation rate, worsening exchange rate, decline in productivity due to necessary lockdown measures initiated globally and nationally.

Explaining how the various states handled the pandemic at the subnational level, Fayemi stated that as a responsive group, we worked collaboratively, co-opting ideas and welcoming support from critical stakeholders including partners and the private sector.

“At the wake of the pandemic, we worked with the Federal Government to ensure the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Presidential Task Force (PTF), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development got all the support it required in delivering swift containment measures.”