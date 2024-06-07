Ad

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that implementing the proposed N60,000 monthly minimum wage would push many states into financial ruin, crippling their ability to fund critical development projects and basic services.

The governors stated this on Friday through a statement by the Acting Director, Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Hajiya Halimah Salihu Ahmed, saying governors across the country sympathise with labour unions pushing for higher wages.

However, she cautioned that the N60,000 figure is simply unsustainable given the financial realities facing most states.

“The minimum wage negotiations also involve consequential adjustments across all cadres, including pensioners,” Ahmed stated. “Any agreement to be signed should be sustainable and realistic.”

According to the NGF, paying a N60,000 minimum wage would exhaust the entire federal allocation received by numerous states just on personnel costs, leaving zero funds for investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education and other priorities.

“In fact, a few states will end up borrowing to pay workers every month,” said Ahmed. “We do not think this will be in the collective interest of the country, including workers.”

The governors urged labour leaders to carefully consider the socioeconomic variables at play and settle for an agreement that is fair and affordable for all parties involved, including segments of society that rely on public resources.