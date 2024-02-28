In a move aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility and reducing financial burdens, the Federal Government has introduced the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), extending coverage to residents across the FCT’s six area councils.

The scheme, designed to prioritise the healthcare needs of marginalised groups, offers subsidised enrollment and free registration for the poor and vulnerable in FCT.

Director of the FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Mohammed Danfulani, announced the commencement of enrollment during a sensitisation drive held in Gwagwalada for Abaji, Kuje, Kwali, and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

Residents can enroll in the scheme for an annual fee of N13,500, with provisions in place for those unable to afford the cost.

“The Federal Government’s commitment ensures that every individual, irrespective of financial status, gains access to essential healthcare services through the FHIS,” stated Dr. Danfulani, highlighting the nationwide implementation of similar initiatives.

Addressing concerns regarding service delivery, Head of the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit at FHIS, Pharmacist Adedeji Fatai, assured the public of stringent quality control measures to uphold standards across healthcare facilities.

Community leaders, including Estu Sule Dobi, the District Head of Dobi in Gwagwalada area council, praised the scheme’s introduction and advocated for comprehensive awareness campaigns to reach remote communities.

Grace Johnson, a beneficiary of the scheme, commended the FCT leadership for the efficient enrollment process, signaling widespread acceptance among residents.

Additionally, as part of its support measures, the Federal Health Insurance Scheme distributed delivery kits to expectant mothers in the FCT, underscoring its commitment to maternal and child healthcare.

The launch of the FCT Health Insurance Scheme represents a significant stride towards achieving universal healthcare coverage and improving health outcomes for FCT residents. With its emphasis on inclusivity and quality assurance, the scheme is poised to address healthcare disparities and promote well-being across the region.