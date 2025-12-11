The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has said the measures taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address Nigeria’s security challenges are yielding positive results.

In a statement he issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the lawmaker said the President’s recent declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity had triggered a more coordinated and effective response among security agencies.

Advertisement

Ndume praised the President’s directive to the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately deploy trained forest guards to identify and flush out terrorists and bandits nationwide. He said the move had strengthened ongoing military operations.

“The engagement of forest guards, coupled with their training, has greatly complemented the efforts of the Nigerian Army, which is also pleased with this development,” he said.

He added that Tinubu’s pledge that “there will be no more hiding places for agents of evil,” alongside plans to recruit additional personnel into the Police and Army, reflected a renewed commitment to restoring security across the country.

The senator commended the federal government for improving the welfare of security forces. Although he acknowledged that the salaries of military personnel have been doubled, he noted that more still needs to be done compared to other armed forces in the sub-region.

“I can see visible improvements in terms of cooperation between the Armed Forces and other security agencies. That is very commendable,” he said.

He further cited improvements in military equipment, including new arms, uniforms, protective helmets, boots and bulletproof vests.

Ndume, however, urged the federal government to prioritise arms and ammunition needed in active operation zones.

“They need to procure more attack helicopters, and add more Armoured Personnel Carriers and gun trucks,” he said.

Ndume also lauded Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his sustained support to security agencies in the North East, noting that it has significantly strengthened anti-insurgency operations.

“Governor Zulum has invested over N100 billion in supporting the Nigerian Army, the Civilian JTF, the Police and other security agencies. That has complemented the efforts of the Nigerian Army, which is very commendable. I urge other governors in the North to emulate him,” he said.

Ndume expressed confidence that with sustained collaboration between security agencies, renewed funding and President Tinubu’s ongoing reforms, the country would begin to see more tangible progress in the fight against insecurity.