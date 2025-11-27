Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Plc has assured its teeming retirees that the insurer will continue to pay its annuitants as and when due.

Speaking at the 2025 GNI Retirees Experience Forum in Ikeja, Lagos, recently, Roselyn Ulaeto, Managing Director and CEO of GNI, assured its retirees that the insurer would continue to prioritise exceptional service delivery.

According to her, ” we renew our unwavering commitment to ensuring the consistency and reliability of your monthly payouts.

“We understand the reassurance that financial stability brings, especially in a season like this. A delay or disruption in your benefits is not an option we take lightly. Therefore, we continue to refine and strengthen our internal systems to guarantee that our payment channels remain seamless, dependable, and timely.”

Assuring commitment to regulatory compliance and staff development, she said, GNI is known for disciplined underwriting, integrity, and trust.

“This forum also provides an opportunity for fellowship, connection, and renewed purpose. GNI will continue to stand with you. We remain committed to ensuring that your retirement journey is dignified, peaceful, and meaningful. You have given your best to our nation; it is now our privilege to serve you with excellence, ” she promised.

Also speaking at the event, Olaseni Eze-Okoroafor, the head of the Inspectorate Department at the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), commended GNI for its dedication to annuitants.

She said, “At LASPEC, we value exceptional service delivery. You know you can sell any product and aim to make a profit, but with the mission and vision of Lagos State, as long as we deliver exceptional service, that is the work of a civil servant. So, we must also be there to tell them, ‘We see you, we appreciate you, and we will continue to support you.

One of the retirees, Faniyi Olateju commended GNI, saying, “I like to criticise, and I like to praise. When the MD was concluding, she said that the GNI would make our journey dignified. I’m quoting you verbatim. It’s not a promise; it’s something they have been doing. And I want to praise you for this. One of your workers here, when you call her for any problem whatsoever, is ready to answer even at 12 midnight, as a woman full of concern. She represents the good image of your organisation.”