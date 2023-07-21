Group Backs Reps, Asks Tinubu To Appoint Minister From FCT

A Coalition of Indigenous Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Youths has asked President Bola Tinubu to appoint a Minister from the Federal Capital Territory in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity.

The convener of the group, Comrade Muhammed Suleman SK, stated this on Friday in Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT.

He urged the President to appoint a minister from the FCT just like any other state of the Federation.

Suleman said, “In the spirit of fairness and federal character principle, President Bola Tinubu should appoint an indigene of Abuja to the cabinet not be denied the FCT the benefits of a state, not after the party considered the FCT as a state in arguing the requirement of 25% of votes in the February 25 presidential election. FCT like every other state must be given Ministerial slot.

“With the noise about the President’s ministerial list in the Senate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government should not neglect the host community of the country’s seat of power. Indigenous Abuja people deserve representation in the President’s cabinet.”

The group’s position is coming after last Thursday’s resolution by the House of Representatives that the President should appoint an indigene of the FCT as minister following the resolution and adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Abdulrahman Ajiya and Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi.