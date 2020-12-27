Some stakeholders from 17 local governments in Yobe State have applauded Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the nation’s military for restoring peace in the state.

The group, under the auspices of Yobe Progressive Association (YPA) consented that the troops have done extremely well in securing lives and properties in the state.

In a statement signed by its president, Hon. Mustapha Mohammed, on Saturday, the stakeholders said prevailing level of insecurity has improved as virtually all the LGAs are free from terrorists’ attacks.

According to the group, internal displaced persons have returned to their liberated communities and top government officials no longer flee the state for fear of attacks.

The group further saluted the efforts, personal sacrifices, inconveniences and sacrifices of the security chiefs and troops on the frontlines.

It, however, urged fellow Yobe natives to show solidarity with the military in its quest to rid other parts of the country of criminal elements.