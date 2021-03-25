By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A group, the International Society for social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR), has applauded the National Judicial Council (NJC) to the approval of the appointment of Hon. Justice Simeon Amadi as the new Chief Judge of Rivers State.

Amadi, who hails from Emohua local government area of Rivers State, will take over from the incumbent Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Adams Iyayi-Laminkara, who is due to retire in few weeks.

ISSJHR, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, described the new Chief Judge as a revered jurist with a high level of pedigree.

The statement, which was signed by the Chancellor of the group, Omenazu Jackson, reads in part: “We are not surprised because we know the pedigree of the revered Justice S.C Amadi.

“We call on Rivers State people and Nigerians to give Justice S.C Amadi the desired support to enable him judiciously, diligently and creditably discharge his duties well, so as to change the judicial narrative of the state and enrich our jurisprudence for the benefit of humanity.

“His experience and boldness in the bench can be leveraged upon to usher in a society where Justice and Equity reign supreme. We are equally using this medium to advocate strongly that the judiciary should be freed from

any form of political interference.

“It’s difficult for any judge no matter how strong to withstand the deadly onslaught of a vicious political class without it affecting the justice delivery system,hence the need for absolute judicial independence because it’s the only pillar in which our democracy stands.”