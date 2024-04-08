A non-governmental organisation, “For the Love of the Country” (FLOC) has concluded plans to hold a symposium to redefine the key concepts of the nation’s diversity, drivers of growth and development strategies.

The convener of the FLOC Symposium, Atinuke Odjenima, hinted journalists in Lagos of the potential outcomes of the event, saying, “Nigeria’s diversity is a tremendous source of strength and innovation.”

She said, “This symposium represents a critical step towards uniting our diverse voices and perspectives to drive national growth and development. We are committed to creating a future where every Nigerian can thrive.”

She said the symposium scheduled to take place in Abuja is a testament to the increasing recognition of the need for inclusive dialogue and collaborative problem-solving.

The group added that the event is designed to spark conversations around economic prosperity, social cohesion, and national unity, laying the groundwork for a roadmap to inclusive development.

‘’Also participants at the symposium will engage in panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions, exploring ways to harness Nigeria’s diverse cultural, natural, and human resources,’’ she said.