An Islamic group, Jama’atu Shababil Islam, has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) in Abuja over the nomination of a Bauchi State Upper Shari’a Court judge, Malam Hussaini Turaki, as a judge (Khadi) of the Shari’a Court of Appeal of the state.

The group, in the petition, signed by its chairman, Dr Salisu Isa Sa’id, a copy which LEADERSHIP Friday accessed yesterday in Gombe, alleged that Turaki is not qualified to be elevated to that rank because he displayed high level of impunity and lack of regard for the rule of law while he was a judge of the Upper Shari’a Court.

According to the group, an appeal court is meant to administer justice and correct unjust sentences passed on the people, stressing that judges appointed in such courts should be highly honest and have high respect for the rule of law in order not to defeat the purpose of the appellate courts.

The group said in May 2023, an Islamic preacher in the state, Sheikh Idris Abdulaziz, was arraigned before the court presided over by Turaki over alleged blasphemy, wherein the judge allegedly detained the cleric in correctional centre for over 30 days over an argument that ensued between the cleric’s lawyers and the judge.

“How can a judge visit the sin of a counsel on a litigant? How does that become a symbol of our justice system?

“Finally, it is our conviction that Hussaini A. Turaki, going by his past conduct as judge, Upper Shari’a Court I Bauchi, Bauchi State is unfit for any judicial reward or favour, let alone the prestigious office of a Khadi. We submit this protest to your office believing in your capacity and reputation to do justice,” the petition reads in part.