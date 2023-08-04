Grow Nigeria’s Creative Industry, Beauty Brand CEO Tells Federal Govt

At the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Diaspora Day and Awards event held at Aston Rock Presidential Villa, CEO of beauty brand Chiniella Beauty and special guest, Chinenye Daniella Otabil urged the federal government to invest in the nation’s creative industry.

Speaking at the event, which saw former African Development Bank AfDB President, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in attendance, the entrepreneur tasked the government to invest in the creative industry fueled by Nigeria’s youthful, energetic and aspirational population.

She noted that her brand has continued to build bridges between Nigeria professionals and entrepreneurs both at home and in the diaspora, revealing that the company is diversifying from a services to products offering one.

“We have spent the last 10 years building a reputation predicated upon excellence, reliability, quality and ultimately giving our clients the utmost satisfactory experience. This has allowed us to amass a clientele comprising actresses, celebrities, socialites, royalties and other eminent personalities globally.

Chiniella Beauty recently diversified its offers from services alone to include products, through its subsidiary, Varda Beauty, which will cater for the needs of the African woman globally based on insights gathered over the last 10 years from serving over 3000 clients.”

The brand’s clientele include wife of former Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, Kiki Osinbajo, Bamike Adenibuyan (aka Bambam), singer Waje, BBNaija alumni, Erica, and TV personalities such as Ceecee, Lilo Aderogba, Laura Ikeji, Oj Posharella to mention a few.