The alarming rate of insecurity in West Africa largely perpetrated by the youth has been linked to increasing levels of unemployment in the sub-region amid urgent steps needed to forestall escalation.

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said unemployment has triggered widespread incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the sub-region.

The regional legislature during the ongoing Second Ordinary Session of the Parliament in Abuja, also urged the Nigerian government to increase effort in its fight against terrorism and banditry, as well as strengthen bother security. Nigerian has been one of the countries in the region troubled by issues of insurgency, banditry and terrorism.

The Parliament noted that the unemployment rate which is currently pegged at 51 percent in West Africa is very dangerous.

It further observed that a frustrated army of unemployed may easily take to crime and criminalities if urgent steps are not taken by leaders in the sub-region to reduce unemployment to the barest minimum.

Making contributions on the 2021 Report on the State of the Community, presented by President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Jean Claude Kassi Brou at the ongoing Second Ordinary Session of the 5th Legislature, the Member of Parliament from Nigeria and Senegal Hon. Odebiyi Tolu and Assine Aime called on authorities in the region to utilize technology to tame the scourge of unemployment and escalating insecurity.

Kassi Brou’s Report said there were 261 terrorists and bandits’ attacks in 2018 with 1298 fatalities.

“In 2019, there were 311 incidents and 2159 fatalities, while 2020 recorded 833 incidents and 2137 fatalities,” he said.

Brou, who disclosed that there was a sharp drop in Maritime Piracy within the time under review, added that the report which covered January 2018 to mid November 2021, had a total of 1700 incidents and 4589 fatalities.

He also revealed that this threw up a disturbing figure of 443,387 refugees, while no fewer than 5,135,131 persons were internally displaced.