Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, has posted profit before tax of N103.2 billion in its audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022.

The holdings company audited H1 results released to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE) showed that the group’s profit before tax grew by 11 per cent from N93.1 billion in H1, 2021 to N103.2 billion, H1, 2022.

The group’s loan book (net) increased by 1.8 per cent from N1.80 trillion recorded as at December 2021 to N1.83 trillion in June 2022 while deposit liabilities increased by 6.4 per cent from N4.13 trillion in December 2021 to N4.39 trillion in June 2022.

The group’s balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing at N5.7 trillion and N845.7 billion, respectively.

Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stayed very strong, closing at 22.0 per cent, while asset quality was sustained as IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans ratio and Cost of Risk (COR) closed at 6.2 per cent and 0.2 per cent in June 2022 from 6.0 per cent and 0.5 per cent in December 2021, respectively.

Speaking on the results, the group chief executive officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “our results show an increase in key revenue lines and a strong performance in other financial metrics which reinforce our growth prospects as a leading financial services company.

“Our priority at the start of the 2022 financial year was to bring the Group’s new businesses on-stream, starting strong with a focus on long-term viability. At present, we have successfully expanded our financial services ecosystem to include HabariPay Ltd, Guaranty Trust Fund Managers Limited, and Guaranty Trust Pension Managers Limited, and all of them are P&L positive.”

He further stated that, “these newly created businesses will operate alongside our flagship banking franchise to offer increased value to our growing customer base as well as other stakeholders. We will continue to build on our core strengths of service excellence, innovation, and flawless execution to deliver our corporate objectives for the year and further our vision of being Africa’s leading financial services institution.”

Overall, the GTCO continues to post one of the best metrics in the Nigerian Financial Services industry in terms of key financial ratios, Pre-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 23.9 per cent, Pre-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 3.7 per cent, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 22 per cent and Cost to Income ratio of 49.1 per cent.

With N5.7 trillion in assets and over 28 million customers, GTCO remains one of the most profitable and best managed financial services companies