Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has been announced as the winner of the governorship election held in the State on Saturday.

Sule defeated his closest challenger and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, David Umbugadu by a margin of 62,000 votes to emerge victorious.

In the result announced in the early hours of Monday, the State Returning Officer, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Plateau State, Professor Ishaya Tanko, said Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 347,209 votes against Umbugadu’s 283,016 votes.

The PDP candidate had earlier taken the early lead in five out of the nine local government areas announced before the commission went on an hour break on Sunday.

However, the APC turned the table with three out of the four of local government areas announced later.