Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has ruled out any alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other political party in Kwara State.

The presidential candidate of the SDP in the February 25, 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, made the clarification while speaking with journalists at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the State capital on Monday.

The gubernatorial candidate of the SDP in the state, Alh Hakeem Lawal, had on radio programme on Monday also ruled out any plan for alliance with any political party in the State.

Adebayo, who claimed that the PDP was responsible for the problems confronting Nigeria, rhetorically asked: ‘How do we go back to form alliance with such party again?’

“We joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) because we were injured by the PDP, the APC has also injured us. So, for us, there won’t be any alliance with any political party in Kwara State and elsewhere.

“The SDP is in the race to win elections, not only in Kwara State, but across the country.”

Adebayo, who expressed reservation about the outcome of the just-concluded presidential election, said Nigeria will not move forward until all the stakeholders recognise the need to fight poverty and insecurity.

For his part, the SDP chairman in the State, Alh AbdulAziz Adebayo, also corroborated the party’s presidential candidate and the state’s gubernatorial candidate on the no-alliance decision, saying the SDP was not contemplating any alliance with any party ahead of the gubernatorial poll.

Recall that the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, had last Thursday hinted about the possibility of the party forming an alliance with other parties to wrest power from the ruling APC in the March 11 governorship election in the State.