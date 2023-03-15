The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed a fake tweet suggesting that the Commission has removed all its staff of Igbo and South-South extractions from sensitive election duties in Lagos State ahead of the March 18 elections.

The Commission described the report as false and misleading.

The chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, urged the media to dismiss such insinuation.

A social media influencer, Omotayo Williams in a tweet had wrote: “#JUSTIN: The @inecnigeria office in Lagos has removed all Igbo and South-South staff in the State from sensitive election duties for the March 18th election.

“They did not give any reason, but it was said that the INEC leadership which takes directives from the Tinubu political group said they do not trust the Igbo/SS staff to do as they will want them to do at the election.”

Williams noted that INEC was supposed to be a neutral federal agency, claiming that it has, however, been badly compromised beyond recognition.

But, Oyekanmi urged Nigerians to ignore Williams’ claims.