Football Fans Gear Up for a Front-Row Experience of Live Action, Music, and Community Spirit at Papiees Meatro

Advertisement

Guinness Nigeria, the Official Beer of the Premier League, is set to electrify the capital city with the Abuja edition of its acclaimed Guinness Match Day Epic. The event is scheduled for Sunday, 30th November 2025, at Papiees Meatro, Jahi starting at 3 PM.

According to a statement by the organisers, the event marks a key highlight of the nationwide Guinness Match Day platform, an elevated football viewing experience designed to bring fans together to celebrate the beautiful game with energy, community, and the bold, distinctive flavour of Guinness.

Advertisement

Over the years, Guinness Matchday has cemented its status as the premier destination for football fans, creating some of Nigeria’s most memorable viewing experiences through strategic partnerships. This has firmly positioned Guinness as the alcohol brand most intrinsically linked to the passion and excitement of football.

Building on a year of deepened football engagement, including the successful EPL Trophy Tour which brought the iconic Premier League trophy to fans across Nigeria, Guinness is now reigniting the excitement for the new season. From October to December, the Match Day Epic Viewing events are touring key cities, offering fans an unparalleled, front-row experience.

The Abuja edition promises to be a landmark event, gathering passionate football fans, top social media influencers, and media professionals for a live screening of one of the most anticipated Premier League fixtures of the year. The event is designed to be more than just a screening; it is a full-scale celebration of football culture.

Attendees can look forward to an immersive viewing experience: state-of-the-art screens and sound systems to bring every tackle, goal, and moment of magic to life.

Electrifying performances from sought-after DJs to keep the energy high throughout the event.Exciting fan games and competitions offering attendees the chance to win exclusive Guinness merchandise.

Opportunities to meet and interact with popular influencers and personalities from the sports and entertainment worlds.

“Our goal with the Guinness Match Day Epic is to strengthen our bond with football fans and deepen our place in Nigerian culture,” said a spokesperson for Guinness Nigeria. “We are not just showing a game; we are creating a community event that captures the bold energy and shared passion that both Guinness and Premier League football represent. Abuja is a hub of passionate supporters, and we are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for them.”

The Guinness Match Day – Abuja is set to be the ultimate social gathering for football enthusiasts, offering a perfect blend of world-class sport, great music, and unforgettable social moments, all powered by the bold spirit of Guinness.