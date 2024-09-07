After Cristiano Ronaldo reached his milestone of 900 career goals, Guinness World Records (GWR) has acknowledged him as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) by responding to debate on social media posts with a GOAT emoji.

This subtle recognition further emphasised his legendary status in football, following this historic achievement.

Ronaldo’s 900th goal solidified his standing in international men’s football and across club competitions, surpassing rivals like Lionel Messi and many others.

In a post on X, Guinness World Records quoted a BBC post celebrating Ronaldo’s historic new record, where it posted, “900 career goals for Cristiano Ronaldo. Incredible. #BBCFootball.”

Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League opener against Croatia.

The goal came in the 34th minute of the match when Ronaldo volleyed in a cross from Nuno Mendes, securing a 2-1 victory for Portugal.

This goal not only helped Portugal win but also marked a historic moment for Ronaldo, making him reach 900 goals across his international and club careers.

According to TalkSport, Ronaldo has scored 900 goals in 1,236 games since his professional career began in 2001, making him the top scorer in football history.

His closest rival, Lionel Messi, has netted 838 goals in 1,069 games since 2003.

Josef Bican, who played from 1931 to 1956, scored over 805 goals in more than 530 games, while Romario, active between 1985 and 2007, recorded 772 goals in 994 matches.

These players represent the pinnacle of goal-scoring achievements across football history.