BY ACHOR ABIMAJE |

Gunmen have abducted two students of the Calvary International School in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State. The school is owned by Calvary International Ministry, popularly known as CAPRO.

The school, which is a few kilometres from the Yakubu Gowon International Airport, Haipang, was attacked yesterday morning by armed men.

An eyewitness in the school who did not want his name in print said the attackers stormed the school yesterday morning in an attempt to kidnap dozens of students who were sleeping, but some of them noticed the strange moves and alerted the security agencies who responded swiftly and forced the attackers to flee with the two students.

He said one of the two abducted students later escaped during a gun dual between the security personnel and the kidnappers.

CAPRO is an interdenominational mission agency with over 700 missionaries from 26 countries and operates in 35 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa.

Although the school management was yet to issue an official statement, efforts to reach the state police command through its spokesperson ASP Gabriel Ubah failed he did not pick his calls at the time of filling this report.