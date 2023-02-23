Dare-devil gunmen have kidnapped the wife of the deceased traditional ruler of Amuro autonomous community in Okigwe local government area of Imo State, Ugoeze Umugborogu.

This is even as the gunmen razed down the country homes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairmen of Amuro, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Ifediora Umegboroagu.

A villager told LEADERSHIP that the kidnapped Ugoeze Umugborogu is the widow of their late monarch, Eze Umugborogu.

According to him, the gunmen forcefully took the Ugoeze from her home and while fleeing, they set the homes of the ward chairmen of APC and LP ablaze.

Further, he disclosed that the Labour Party chieftain, Ifediora Umugboroagu, and his family were away when the incident occurred.

He expressed concern over their safety following repeated attacks on the people and place, adding that several young men have been arrested under the guise of being members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Okigwe local government had come under several attacks within one year as security agencies seek to rid the forests and communities of gunmen and their activities.

Within one month, a woman was burnt to death in Amagu Ihube, houses of prominent members of the APC and LP have been razed down, amongst which included Dr Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri, Chief Emeka Okoronkwo, and others.