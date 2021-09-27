Unknown gunmen on Saturday invaded a farm settlement in Ahun village, Oro- Ago in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, killing a teenager simply identified as Rukayya in the process.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the attack on the farm settlement, which took place in the night also, left two persons injured from gunshots.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident said the incident, took place at about 8.00pm on Saturday.

“Some yet -to -be identified gunmen on Saturday night attacked a farm settlement at Ahun village, Oro Ago, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, killing a teenager while two other persons sustained bullet wounds. The incident occurred around 08 pm on Saturday night.

“On Sunday 26/09/2021 at about 0830 hours, some community leaders from Ahun farm settlement in Oro Ago came to our divisional office in the area to report the incident of gunmen’s attack in their community,” Babawale stated.

He added: “ The motive behind the attack has not been established but we have commenced further investigations and we are working with the community leaders in order to get to the root of the matter. In the meantime security has been beefed up in and around the community in order to prevent another attack.”