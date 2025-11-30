The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, on Sunday, confirmed the abduction of six marketers working for a Lagos-based real estate company at Oyebola village in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state.

According to the PunchOnline, CP Ogunlowo disclosed the development in a telephone interview with its correspondent.

A resident of a neighbouring community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, had earlier alerted the correspondent to the attack, which occurred since Friday.

Confirming the incident, CP Ogunlowo said the marketers were taken while on an inspection visit to the company’s land in the area.

“So, they brought some marketers from Lagos to come and see the land so that they can have the requisite information to market the land for the members of the public who are interested.

“It was during their visit to this land that the six people were abducted. It happened on Friday, and the command had been on it since, and we shall definitely ensure that these people regain their freedom,” the Police CP stated.

LEATHERSHIP reports that the incident adds to the recent wave of abductions across the country, including the kidnapping of 38 worshippers in Kwara State, 24 students in Kebbi State and over 250 students in the neighbouring Niger State, some of whom have since regained their freedom.