Suspected gunmen have killed the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Takum local government area of Taraba State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dio, in a fresh attack that has heightened security concerns in the area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred on Monday evening in front of the deceased’s residence at Anguwan Abuja, opposite Rogo Primary School, Takum, shortly after he returned from the Takum Cattle Market.

Multiple sources said, the assailants, who reportedly arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire on Dio at close range, inflicting fatal gunshot wounds on him.

He was said to have died at the scene.

The motive for the killing and the identities of the attackers remained unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the North-East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Saha’bi Tukura, expressed sadness over the killing, describing it as a rude shock to members of the association.

Tukura said the association was deeply saddened by the death of its Takum chairman, who was reportedly attacked and killed in front of his residence.

He called on security agencies to immediately deploy operational resources to track down the perpetrators and ensure that they are brought to justice.

The zonal chairman also urged the relevant security authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing, establish the motive and identify those responsible.

He said a comprehensive investigation was necessary to address the anxiety generated by the incident among members of the association and residents of the community.

The killing has renewed concerns over the security situation in Takum, with calls for increased surveillance, intensified patrols and proactive measures to prevent further attacks.

The Taraba State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Victor Mshelizah, who confirmed thw incident, said the Command has launched a manhunt against the killer of MACBAN chairman.