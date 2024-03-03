Suspected gunmen reportedly killed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) treasurer, Alhaji Nafi’u Tambari Dagawa in Yabo local government area of the state on Friday night.

The gunmen who stormed the village at about 2am, according to sources, killed Alhaji Tambari at his residence and also abducted a newly-wed couple for ransom.

The sources added that although the attack was the first of its kind in the area, many people sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries during the attack.

The late Dagawa was popular for philanthropic gestures, especially to the less privileged and other community members in the area.

Some community members expressed sadness over the incident describing the death of the treasurer as unfortunate due to his philanthropist contributions to people in the area irrespective of one’s political affiliation.

People from all strata of life attended the victim’s burial prayers yesterday at his home town in Dagawa.

As at the time of filing this report, the Sokoto State Police Command was yet to react but the PDP spokesperson in the state, Alhaji Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal confirmed the incident.