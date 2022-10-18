Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed Salisu Idris, the village head of Nyalun community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the suspected bandits also killed two other residents of the community.

The victims according to residents were killed in the village when the gunmen arrived the community on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically to scare away.

Residents told our correspondent that the attackers who invaded the village around 9. 30pm, also abducted five members of the community including the late traditional ruler’s two wives.

Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in Wase told our correspondent that the gunmen also made away with a good number of motorcycles belonging to the people of the community.

The youth leader said “The attackers came in their numbers and started shooting sporadically.

They went straight to the traditional ruler’s house, killed him and abducted five members of his family.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, while confirming the incident said three people were killed in the incident, adding that details of the incident was sketchy.