BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos |

The founder of One Love Family, Guru Maharaj Ji has expressed his sympathy for the victims of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) which cut across the country, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to use his good office to support them.

Maharaj Ji, who spoke at a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, said such a gesture will allow all and sundry to come out to serve the government with facts and figures to enable the judicial panel set up by state governments to succeed.

He also advised the present government to ensure equal rights, equity and respect for the rule of law and dignity.

Speaking on the just concluded presidential election in the United States, Maharaj Ji equally called on the government and people of the United States of America not to allow the results of the presidential election to lead to civil unrest.

Maharraji Ji urged President Buhari to listen to the masses and the youths and give them assurance that the future belongs to them.

He also urged the president to review the cases of those who have been illegally detained, framed up and eventually jailed in all the prisons in the country.