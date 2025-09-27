Erling Haaland scored twice late on Saturday and Maxime Esteve inadvertently scored two own goals to help Manchester City to a thumping Premier League victory over Burnley.

Pep Guardiola’s side were questioned after losing back-to-back games in August, but have responded by winning three and drawing one to return to form and climb up to fourth in the table.

They were given a huge helping hand by French defender Esteve, who scored the first of his unfortunate double by miscuing an attempted clearance into his own net, the goal coming after Jeremy Doku’s low effort was pushed out by Martin Dubravka.

City were controlling the contest. Belgium winger Doku has started the season brightly and he forced the Burnley goalkeeper into a sharp save at his near post.

Having been made to defend for most parts of the first half, Scott Parker’s side unexpectedly equalised, with the in-form Jaidon Anthony scuffing in a finish via a deflection off Ruben Dias.

Boosted by the goal, Burnley were out quickly in the second half and Lyle Foster’s low shot was deflected narrowly wide, with Quilindschy Hartman’s long-range drive being batted away by City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But the visitors were made to pay for those near misses as Matheus Nunes superbly smashed home a volley from Haaland’s knock-down.

Minutes later Nunes turned provider by playing a low cross into the area and, although Oscar Bobb poked an effort at goal, the last touch came off Esteve.

But Haaland was not to be denied, converting twice in the closing stages to continue his prolific start to the campaign.