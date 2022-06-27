As part of efforts to mitigate unforeseen circumstances that are always experienced by most travellers on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, Comerel Travels and Tours, yesterday, held an induction course for all its intending pilgrims for Hajj 2022.

The well attended event which took place at the Boardroom of National Mosque, Abuja, witnessed the presentation of well researched papers on the theoretical perspective, practical and health tips of the spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia (Holy Land) by experts.

The chairman of Comerel Travels and Tours, Umaru Usman Karaye, said the essence of the induction course programme was to prepare the intending pilgrims for the all-important spiritual journey to the holy land.

Usman disclosed that: “The induction has been specially prepared for you as you prepare for this all-important journey to holy land.”